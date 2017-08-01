Tech. Sgt. Kevin Giles of the 507th Security Forces Squadron submits his medical paperwork while processing the mobility line during an exercise Jan. 8, 2017, at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla. Reservists with the 507th Air Refueling Wing participated in the exercise in preparation for the upcoming nuclear operational readiness inspection in March 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech Sgt. Lauren Gleason)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 17:59
|Photo ID:
|3105998
|VIRIN:
|170108-F-EW270-276
|Resolution:
|4662x3400
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Practice makes perfect for upcoming inspection [Image 1 of 19], by TSgt Lauren Gleason, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Practice makes perfect for upcoming inspection
LEAVE A COMMENT