Practice makes perfect for upcoming inspection

Tech. Sgt. Kevin Giles of the 507th Security Forces Squadron submits his medical paperwork while processing the mobility line during an exercise Jan. 8, 2017, at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla. Reservists with the 507th Air Refueling Wing participated in the exercise in preparation for the upcoming nuclear operational readiness inspection in March 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech Sgt. Lauren Gleason)

