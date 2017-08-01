Practice makes perfect for upcoming inspection

Master Sgt. Aubrie Miskell, medical technician with the 507th Medical Squadron, helps Tech. Sgt. Derek Wilson of the 507th Force Support Squadron process the mobility processing line Jan. 8, 2017, at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla. Reservists with the 507th Air Refueling Wing participated in the exercise in preparation for the upcoming nuclear operational readiness inspection in March 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech Sgt. Lauren Gleason)

Date Taken: 01.08.2017
Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US