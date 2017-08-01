A contractor with the 72nd Logistics Readiness squadron directs members of the 507th Air Refueling Wing on where to place their mobility bags during a deployment exercise Jan. 8, 2017, at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla. Reservists with the 507th Air Refueling Wing participated in the exercise in preparation for the upcoming nuclear operational readiness inspection in March 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech Sgt. Lauren Gleason)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2017 Date Posted: 01.18.2017 18:02 Photo ID: 3105959 VIRIN: 170108-F-EW270-043 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 3.34 MB Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Practice makes perfect for upcoming inspection [Image 1 of 19], by TSgt Lauren Gleason, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.