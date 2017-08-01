Practice makes perfect for upcoming inspection

Tech. Sgt. Linda Ramirez of the 507th Medical Squadron hands her mobility paperwork to Staff Sgt. Kallima Scott (seated), a force management technician with the 507th Force Support Squadron, during an exercise deployment processing line Jan. 8, 2017, at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla. The 507th FSS ensures Reservists have current emergency contact data and possession of their dog tags prior to deploying in preparation for the upcoming nuclear operational readiness inspection in March 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech Sgt. Lauren Gleason)

