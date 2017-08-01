Practice makes perfect for upcoming inspection

Senior Airman Ethan Griffith (on left), an air transportation journeyman with the 72nd Aerial Port Squadron, and Airman 1st Class Manuel Munoz, an aircraft service specialist with the 72nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, x-ray passenger’s carry-on items to ensure compliance with air safety regulations during a deployment exercise Jan. 8, 2017, at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla. Reservists participated in the exercise in preparation for the upcoming nuclear operational readiness inspection in March 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech Sgt. Lauren Gleason)

Date Taken: 01.08.2017 Date Posted: 01.18.2017 Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US