    Practice makes perfect for upcoming inspection [Image 7 of 19]

    Practice makes perfect for upcoming inspection

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren Gleason 

    507th Air Refueling Wing

    Master Sgt. Tracy Lancaster of the 507th Air Refueling Wing command post hands her medical paperwork to Senior Airman Ashley Davis-Reyes, medical technician with the 507th Medical Squadron, during an exercise deployment processing line Jan. 8, 2017, at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla. Reservists with the 507th Air Refueling Wing participated in the exercise in preparation for the upcoming nuclear operational readiness inspection in March 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech Sgt. Lauren Gleason)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 18:00
    Photo ID: 3105980
    VIRIN: 170108-F-EW270-169
    Resolution: 5483x3916
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Practice makes perfect for upcoming inspection [Image 1 of 19], by TSgt Lauren Gleason, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    170108-F-EW270-004

    Okies
    Exercise
    Readiness
    Deployment
    507 ARW
    AF Reserve

