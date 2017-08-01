Practice makes perfect for upcoming inspection

Master Sgt. Tracy Lancaster of the 507th Air Refueling Wing command post hands her medical paperwork to Senior Airman Ashley Davis-Reyes, medical technician with the 507th Medical Squadron, during an exercise deployment processing line Jan. 8, 2017, at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla. Reservists with the 507th Air Refueling Wing participated in the exercise in preparation for the upcoming nuclear operational readiness inspection in March 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech Sgt. Lauren Gleason)

