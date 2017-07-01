(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170105-N-CS953-113 [Image 4 of 91]

    170105-N-CS953-113

    ARABIAN SEA

    01.07.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services   

    170107-N-CS953-113
    ARABIAN SEA (Jan. 7, 2017) Lt. j.g. Andrew Steczo makes announcements from flight deck control during an aviation damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72). Mahan is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations and theater security operation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tim Comerford/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 00:12
    Photo ID: 3091381
    VIRIN: 170105-N-CS953-113
    Resolution: 4130x2950
    Size: 826.06 KB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170105-N-CS953-113 [Image 1 of 91], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import

