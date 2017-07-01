170107-N-CS953-113

ARABIAN SEA (Jan. 7, 2017) Lt. j.g. Andrew Steczo makes announcements from flight deck control during an aviation damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72). Mahan is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations and theater security operation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tim Comerford/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2017 Date Posted: 01.10.2017 00:12 Photo ID: 3091381 VIRIN: 170105-N-CS953-113 Resolution: 4130x2950 Size: 826.06 KB Location: ARABIAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170105-N-CS953-113 [Image 1 of 91], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.