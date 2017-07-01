170107-N-CS953-113
ARABIAN SEA (Jan. 7, 2017) Lt. j.g. Andrew Steczo makes announcements from flight deck control during an aviation damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72). Mahan is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations and theater security operation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tim Comerford/Released)
This work, 170105-N-CS953-113 [Image 1 of 91], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
