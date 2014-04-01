170105-N-BL637-244

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 5, 2017) Sideboys from the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) render honors to Vice Adm. Nora Tyson, commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet. Tyson flew aboard the carrier to thank the deploying Sailors for their dedication to the mission prior to the ship pulling away from its homeport of San Diego. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group will report to U.S. 3rd Fleet, headquartered in San Diego, while deployed to the western Pacific as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of 3rd Fleet into the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Released)

