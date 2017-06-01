170106-N-KP948-362

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 6, 2017) Sailors aboard USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) pass cargo during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Leroy Grumman (T-AO 195). Donald Cook, an Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alyssa Weeks/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2017 Date Posted: 01.10.2017 00:11 Photo ID: 3091366 VIRIN: 170106-N-KP948-362 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 3.54 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170106-N-KP948-362 [Image 1 of 91], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.