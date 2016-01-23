USS Makin Island Burial At Sea

160124-N-UT455-223PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2016) Crewmembers of the USS Makin Island (LHD 8) pay their respects to former shipmate Master Chief Boatswain’s Mate Kyle G. Sutton, from Memphis, Tennessee, during his burial-at-sea held in the ship’s well deck. Makin Island is underway for Type Commander sea trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Larry S. Carlson/Released)

