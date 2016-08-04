170107-N-BS159-072

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 7, 2017) A Sailor assigned to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4 gives the signal for the crew of an MH-60S Sea Hawk to take off from the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (CSG) will report to U.S. 3rd Fleet, headquartered in San Diego, while deployed to the western Pacific as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of 3rd fleet into the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Devin M. Monroe/Released)

