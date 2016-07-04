170106-N-HG258-046
FAIRFAX, Va. (Jan. 6, 2017) Musician 1st Class Dana B. Booher, center, solos on saxophone during an evening concert at the U.S. Navy Band's 39th Annual Saxophone Symposium. The symposium is the U.S. Navy Band's largest outreach event held annually in January at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va., and serves hundreds of saxophone students and professionals. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Musician Stephen Hassay/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 00:11
|Photo ID:
|3091372
|VIRIN:
|170106-N-HG258-046
|Resolution:
|5157x3115
|Size:
|697.98 KB
|Location:
|FAIRFAX, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 39th Annual Saxophone Symposium [Image 1 of 91], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT