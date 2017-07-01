170107-N-KP948-089

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 7, 2017) Chief Damage Controlman Richard Regulski gives training on chemical, biological and radiological warfare defense to Sailors aboard USS Donald Cook (DDG 75). The ship is an Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alyssa Weeks/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2017 Date Posted: 01.10.2017 00:11 Photo ID: 3091363 VIRIN: 170107-N-KP948-089 Resolution: 4861x3241 Size: 708.31 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170107-N-KP948-089 [Image 1 of 91], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.