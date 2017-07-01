170107-N-HB733-216

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 7, 2017) Damage Controlman Fireman Traveras Johnson lays an aqueous film forming foam hose on the deck during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67). The ship is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna K. Green/Released)

Date Taken: 01.07.2017
Date Posted: 01.10.2017
Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA