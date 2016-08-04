170107-N-IE397-009

NORFOLK (Jan. 7, 2016) Snow falls on the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). The ship is pierside following a deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher A. Michaels/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2016 Date Posted: 01.10.2017 00:11 Photo ID: 3091357 VIRIN: 170107-N-IE397-009 Resolution: 5783x3855 Size: 818.15 KB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170107-N-IE397-009 [Image 1 of 91], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.