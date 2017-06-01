170106-N-HB733-105

170106-N-HB733-116

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 6, 2017) Chief Warrant Officer Laila Salaam, right, communicates with the helmsman aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Leroy Grumman (T-AO 195). Cole is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna K. Green/Released)

