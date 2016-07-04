(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SIHANOUK VILLE, CAMBODIA

    04.07.2016

    SIHANOUK VILLE, Cambodia (Nov. 2, 2016) The 7th Fleet Rock Band performs for students at Ream Primary School as part of CARAT Cambodia. CARAT is a series of annual maritime exercises between the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and the armed forces of nine partner nations including Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Timor-Leste. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Office 2nd Class Jason Kofonow/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2016
    Photo ID: 3091336
    VIRIN: 161102-N-CZ848-069
    Location: SIHANOUK VILLE, KH
