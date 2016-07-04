161102-N-CZ848-069

SIHANOUK VILLE, Cambodia (Nov. 2, 2016) The 7th Fleet Rock Band performs for students at Ream Primary School as part of CARAT Cambodia. CARAT is a series of annual maritime exercises between the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and the armed forces of nine partner nations including Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Timor-Leste. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Office 2nd Class Jason Kofonow/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2016 Date Posted: 01.10.2017 00:10 Photo ID: 3091336 VIRIN: 161102-N-CZ848-069 Resolution: 5079x3391 Size: 512 KB Location: SIHANOUK VILLE, KH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 161102-N-CZ848-069 [Image 1 of 91], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.