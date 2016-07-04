(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Wayne E Meyer (DDG 108) Departs for Deployment [Image 17 of 91]

    USS Wayne E Meyer (DDG 108) Departs for Deployment

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services   

    170105-N-ZY005-079
    SAN DIEGO (Jan. 5, 2017) Sailors man the rails as the guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) departs Naval Base San Diego. Wayne E. Meyer is attached to the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (CSG), departing on a deployment to the western Pacific where it will conduct bilateral exercises in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Dan S. Posey II/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2016
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 00:10
    Photo ID: 3091339
    VIRIN: 170105-N-ZY005-079
    Resolution: 4283x3059
    Size: 1001.36 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Wayne E Meyer (DDG 108) Departs for Deployment [Image 1 of 91], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    170108-N-BL637-015
    170106-N-BL637-076
    170108-N-WA993-099
    170105-N-CS953-113
    USS Makin Island Burial At Sea
    170107-N-BS159-072
    39th Annual Saxophone Symposium
    170106-N-KP948-362
    170107-N-KP948-089
    170107-N-JM189-004
    170107-N-IE397-009
    170106-N-HB733-105
    170107-N-KP948-107
    170107-N-BS159-077
    170107-N-UD666-032
    170105-N-BL637-244
    USS Wayne E Meyer (DDG 108) Departs for Deployment
    161102-N-CZ848-069
    170106-N-KP948-253
    170107-N-HB733-216
    170107-N-BL637-059
    170107-N-LL388-040
    39th Annual Saxophone Symposium
    170106-N-KP948-368
    Helicopter Combat Sea Squadron (HSC) 4 conducts flight quarters aboard USS Wayne E. Meyer DDG 108
    170101-N-VI515-000
    170106-N-BS159-034
    170105-N-KT595-064
    170107-N-UY653-044
    170107-N-LL388-003
    170108-N-CS953-110
    170108-N-RT036-011
    Snow Falls on USS Bataan (LHD 5)
    170108-N-RT036-307
    170106-N-KP948-321
    39th Annual Saxophone Symposium
    170108-N-JI086-037
    Western Pacific Deployment 2016
    170106-N-UD666-030
    170106-N-JI086-282
    Western Pacific Deployment 2016
    170107-N-IE397-005
    170107-N-LL388-017
    170106-N-HX806-042
    170107-N-LL388-034
    USS Makin Island Burial At Sea
    39th Annual Saxophone Symposium
    170107-N-LL388-026
    170107-N-BL637-003
    170106-N-LV331-001
    170106-N-JI086-220
    161102-N-CZ848-030
    170106-N-JI086-194
    170106-N-BL637-163
    170106-N-LV331-003
    170108-N-RT036-066
    170106-N-JI086-278
    170107-N-CS953-099
    170106-N-LV331-002
    161101-N-CZ848-022
    170107-N-LL388-004
    170106-N-JI086-270
    Western Pacific Deployment 2016
    170107-N-BL637-082
    USS MAKIN ISLAND ALLIGATOR DAGGER
    39th Annual Saxophone Symposium
    Naval Submarine Training Center holds change of command
    170107-N-HB733-205
    170107-N-KP948-047
    170106-N-BS159-006
    170107-N-LL388-037
    170108-N-RT036-274
    170108-N-UD666-281
    170107-N-LL388-006
    Western Pacific Deployment 2016
    170106-N-BL637-138
    snow falls onboard the USS Bataan (LHD 5)
    170108-N-BL637-119
    170108-N-CS953-001
    USS Wayne E Meyer (DDG 108) Departs for Deployment
    170106-N-UD666-038
    WWII WAVES Chief buried with military honors
    Western Pacific Deployment 2016
    170108-N-RT036-208
    USS Makin Island Burial At Sea
    170107-N-LL388-001
    170107-N-LL388-010
    170107-N-JM189-003
    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Naval Surface Fire Support Exercise
    170106-N-KP948-171
    170108-N-JI086-041

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    San Diego
    US
    NBC
    Pacific
    DDG 108
    Navy
    Coronado
    deployment
    guided missile destroyer
    NASNI
    USS Wayne E Meyer
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT