USS Wayne E Meyer (DDG 108) Departs for Deployment

SAN DIEGO (Jan. 5, 2017) Sailors man the rails as the guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) departs Naval Base San Diego. Wayne E. Meyer is attached to the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (CSG), departing on a deployment to the western Pacific where it will conduct bilateral exercises in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Dan S. Posey II/Released)

