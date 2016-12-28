161228-N-BL607-011



MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 28, 2016) Chief Machinst's Mate Steven Roberson, from Waynesboro, Ga., trains the hose team on proper firefighting techniques aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) during a general quarters drill. Monterey, deployed as part of the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Jenkins)

