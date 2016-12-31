161231-N-LR795-414

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Dec. 31, 2016) Marines assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit board a CH-53E Super Stallion, attached to the Ridge Runners of Marine Medium Tiltrotor squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced) aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25). Somerset is deployed with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Amanda Chavez/released)

