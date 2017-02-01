170102-N-JI086-029 - VENICE, Italy (Jan. 2, 2017) Gunner's Mate 3rd Class Taylor Monroe, from Valentine, Neb., left, and Seaman Kristopher Robinson, from Boston, carry out the evening colors ceremony aboard the guided missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) as it sits pier-side in Venice, Italy, Jan. 2, 2017. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ford Williams/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2017 00:25
|Photo ID:
|3084572
|VIRIN:
|170102-N-JI086-029
|Resolution:
|4625x3083
|Size:
|994.99 KB
|Location:
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170102-N-JI086-029 [Image 1 of 157], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
