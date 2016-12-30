161230-N-JI086-071 - VENICE, Italy (Dec. 30, 2016) A tugboat escorts the guided missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) as the ship pulls into Venice, Italy, Dec. 30, 2016. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ford Williams/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2017 00:24
|Photo ID:
|3084548
|VIRIN:
|161230-N-JI086-071
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 161230-N-JI086-071 [Image 1 of 157], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
