161230-N-HV059-111 NORFOLK (Dec. 31, 2016) Friends and family members wait on the pier for Sailors to depart the guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56). San Jacinto, part of the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, conducted a seven-month combat deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sonja Wickard/Released)

