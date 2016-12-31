161231-N-KP948-061

MEDITERRANEAN (Dec. 31, 2016) Sailors aboard the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) participate in a damage control drill during general quarters. Donald Cook is forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alyssa Weeks/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.31.2016 Date Posted: 01.04.2017 00:24 Photo ID: 3084560 VIRIN: 161231-N-KP948-061 Resolution: 5347x3564 Size: 874.21 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 161231-N-KP948-061 [Image 1 of 157], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.