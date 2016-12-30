161230-N-BY095-288

NORFOLK (Dec. 30, 2016) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Robert Rhodes shares the first kiss with his wife Cassie during a homecoming celebration for the guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87). Mason, part of the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group conducted a seven-month combat deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maria I. Alvarez)

