161230-N-PD309-130 NORFOLK (Dec. 30, 2016) Sailors walk down the pier after disembarking the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group conducted a seven-month combat deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th fleet areas of operation in support Operation Inherent Resolve, maritime security operations and theatre security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Deven Leigh Ellis/Released)

Date Taken: 12.30.2016
Date Posted: 01.04.2017
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, 161230-N-PD309-130 [Image 1 of 157], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.