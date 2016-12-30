161230-N-PD309-146 NORFOLK (Dec. 30, 2016) Sailors disembark the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group conducted a seven-month combat deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th fleet areas of operation in support Operation Inherent Resolve, maritime security operations and theatre security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Deven Leigh Ellis/Released)

