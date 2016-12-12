11th Marine Expeditionary Unit - Amphibious Assault Vehicle Operations

ARTA BEACH, Djibouti (Dec. 12, 2016) An amphibious assault vehicle (AAV) with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), launches into the Gulf of Aden during Exercise Alligator Dagger, Dec. 12. All three U.S. Navy warships in the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) can carry AAVs in their well deck and it is important for the different ships, crews, and AAV operators to maintain familiarization with embarking and disembarking these vehicles onto those ships. The unilateral exercise provides an opportunity for the Makin Island ARG and 11th MEU to train in amphibious operations within the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility. The 11th MEU is currently supporting U.S. 5th Fleet’s mission to promote and maintain stability and security in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. April L. Price)

