Poolees from the Recruiting Substation Memphis repeat the Oath of Enlistment before the Autozone Liberty Bowl Dec. 30, 2016. (Photo by Cpl. John-Paul Imbody)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.30.2016 Date Posted: 01.04.2017 00:24 Photo ID: 3084545 VIRIN: 161231-M-RB239-003 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 11.73 MB Location: MEMPHIS, TN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2016 Autozone Liberty Bowl [Image 1 of 157], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.