CMSAF Flosi visits the 378th AEW

Photo By Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger | Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi speaks with service members...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger | Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi speaks with service members assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 11, 2025. The 378th ECES’s work underpins strategic posture, joint capability, and service members’ quality of life to maintain the warfighting spirit needed to compete, and win, in the current threat environment. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger) see less | View Image Page

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi visited the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, to visit Airmen and see the mission firsthand.



Tasked with conducting combat operations, building regional partnerships, integration of forces and base defense, the 378th AEW plays a pivotal role in the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility. The installation’s efforts and manpower support regional stability, deter adversarial threats and are directly connected to recent instrumental successes in the CENTCOM operational theater.



During his visit, Flosi spent time with multiple expeditionary squadrons to experience firsthand how the 378th AEW’s ability to rapidly generate air power in a dynamic threat environment supported recent successful combat operations around the AOR. Flosi also coined several superior performers in recognition of their accomplishments, and hosted an all call to provide direction and engage with Airmen.



His engagements emphasized the strategic impact of the 378th AEW’s mission and the vital role Airmen play in maintaining a forward, persistent and ready combat presence.



While visiting with multiple Expeditionary Fighter and Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadrons, the 378th AEW’s successful implementation and utilization of the Air Force’s Mission Generation Force Element structure was apparent in their ability to execute rapid combat airpower generation across dynamic and contested environments.



Both the Air Force and Airmen across the 378th AEW continue to successfully apply the Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment strategy by adapting to constantly changing operational conditions impacted by real world threats in the AOR, in order to generate combat power to eliminate said threats.



“We’ve seen amazing Airmen doing incredible work,” said Flosi. “What we're really encouraged by is this concept of ACE, missions over functions, and unlocking the capability of Airmen and empowering them to make good decisions at consequential times and it is paying off.”



He also examined the capabilities of the 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, which directly supports flying operations with the largest tactical fuel site within the AOR. Additionally, the squadron’s rapid distribution of fuel and materiel enable mission continuity across the wing’s squadrons, even in austere environments.



At the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron compound, Flosi observed numerous projects the squadron completed as the installation transitions to a more enduring base and solidifies its presence in the region to compete strategically and support regional partners. The 378th ECES’s work underpins strategic posture, joint capability, and service members’ quality of life to maintain the warfighting spirit needed to compete, and win, in the current threat environment.



Throughout the visit, the effectiveness of the Air Force’s Total Force Integration was apparent as Airmen from all components of the Air Force, to include active duty, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve who are assigned to the installation met with Flosi and demonstrated their job expertise and ability to seamlessly integrate with other Airmen to achieve mission success.



“These concepts should sound familiar to you, because you have been executing in some of the most dynamic and kinetic environments that we have put Airmen into in the last 20 years at least, and you performed flawlessly,” said Flosi.



Flosi concluded the trip with an all call for Airmen assigned to the 378th AEW. He stressed mission focus, adaptability in the new era of warfare and leadership grounded in trust and accountability. He also solicited feedback from Airmen, reinforcing his role as an advocate for the enlisted force to senior leaders and the American public.



The visit underscored the 378th AEW’s deliberate investment in people, readiness and forward posture, to continue delivering combat capability under pressure amidst evolving threat conditions.