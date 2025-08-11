CMSAF visits the 378th AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathan Zahler, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing intelligence E-11A intelligence noncommissioned officer in charge, poses for a portrait within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 12, 2025. Zahler was presented a challenge coin by Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi, for his superior performance, outstanding accomplishments and dedication to mission success. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger)