CMSAF visits the 378th AEW

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Weston Vandervort, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing airframe powerplant general craftsman, poses for a portrait within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 12, 2025. Vandervort was presented a challenge coin by Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi, for his superior performance, outstanding accomplishments and dedication to mission success. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger)