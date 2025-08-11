CMSAF visits the 378th AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen from the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron pose with their coins from Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 11, 2025. They were presented a challenge coin by Flosi, for their superior performance, outstanding accomplishments and dedication to mission success. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger)