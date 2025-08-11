U.S. Airmen from the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron pose with their coins from Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 11, 2025. They were presented a challenge coin by Flosi, for their superior performance, outstanding accomplishments and dedication to mission success. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2025 03:33
|Photo ID:
|9262037
|VIRIN:
|250811-F-CW240-3240
|Resolution:
|3433x2287
|Size:
|1018.33 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CMSAF visits the 378th AEW [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.