CMSAF visits the 378th AEW

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Garret, 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels information service center section chief, receives a coin from Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 11, 2025. Garret was presented a challenge coin by Flosi, for his superior performance, outstanding accomplishments and dedication to mission success. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger)