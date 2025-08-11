U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Clayton Ray, 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal operations noncommissioned officer in charge, poses for a portrait within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 12, 2025. Ray was presented a challenge coin by Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi, for his superior performance, outstanding accomplishments and dedication to mission success. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2025 03:53
|Photo ID:
|9262045
|VIRIN:
|250812-F-CW240-1097
|Resolution:
|2507x2006
|Size:
|626.68 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CMSAF Flosi visits the 378th AEW [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CMSAF Flosi visits the 378th AEW
No keywords found.