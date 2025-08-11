CMSAF visits the 378th AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jaelynn Wells, 378th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron response force member, poses for a portrait within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 12, 2025. Wells was presented a challenge coin by Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi, for her superior performance, outstanding accomplishments and dedication to mission success. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger)