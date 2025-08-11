CMSAF Flosi visits the 378th AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Garret, 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels information service center section chief, poses for a portrait within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 12, 2025. Garret was presented a challenge coin by Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi, for his superior performance, outstanding accomplishments and dedication to mission success. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger)