CMSAF Flosi visits the 378th AEW

U.S. Air Force Airman Antwon Carby, 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation operator, poses for a portrait within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 12, 2025. Carby was presented a challenge coin by Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi, for his superior performance, outstanding accomplishments and dedication to mission success. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger)