CMSAF Flosi visits the 378th AEW

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kelly Williams, 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron first sergeant, poses for a portrait within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 12, 2025. Wells was presented a challenge coin by Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi, for her superior performance, outstanding accomplishments and dedication to mission success. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger)