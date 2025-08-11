CMSAF visits the 378th AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Weston Vandervort, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing airframe powerplant general craftsman, receives a coin from Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 11, 2025. Vandervort was presented a challenge coin by Flosi, for his superior performance, outstanding accomplishments and dedication to mission success. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger)