CMSAF visits the 378th AEW

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jaelynn Wells, 378th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron response force member, receives a coin from Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 11, 2025. Wells was presented a challenge coin by Flosi, for her superior performance, outstanding accomplishments and dedication to mission success. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2025 03:33
|Photo ID:
|9262038
|VIRIN:
|250811-F-CW240-3291
|Resolution:
|3025x2244
|Size:
|739.91 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
