386th FSS hosts Thanksgiving meal service

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY– The 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron hosted an annual Thanksgiving Meal Service event for deployed service members, Nov. 28, 2024, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.



The meal service, a long-standing tradition at the Rock, kicked off with opening comments provided by Col. Denny Davies, commander of the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, followed by a few words by the 386 AEW Chaplain before food was served.



In the spirit of Thanksgiving, members of the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing and the 386th Air Expeditionary Base Group leadership traveled to three different locations to serve meals to those stationed at the Rock and those stationed at a geographically separated location.



The leadership team's efforts were a testament to the organization's commitment to taking care of their people.



Not only was leadership across the Rock committed to ensuring Marauders felt at home, but the dining facility employees were dedicated to the same mission. Although feeding Airmen is part of their everyday mission, they wanted to give deployed members more than usual on this day.



Dining facility members served traditional Thanksgiving foods, like turkey, macaroni and cheese and pumpkin pie.



“We can’t bring home to them,” said the sustainment services flight chief assigned to the 386th EFSS, “so we’re doing what we can to make them feel like they’re at home.”



Across the three dining facilities, 75 people staffed this meal service, serving 579 serving pans amount of food to more than 3,000 service members.



Making the holiday celebration even more special for military members, several dining facilities team took it upon themselves to create several elaborate themed displays that included 5 handmade aircraft models, a decorative farmhouse, and more than 1,000 edible flowers. Over the course of 572 hours, they worked tirelessly to bring their vision to life, meticulously planning and executing every detail.



The effort and care didn’t go unnoticed as Airmen and several members from our coalition and partner units alike shared delicious meals over beautiful themed decorations and unmatched camaraderie.



“Holiday meals are special occasions at the dining facilities,” said the flight chief, “they are made possible because of the several volunteers and employees who join together to make it happen.”

