386th EFSS hosts Thanksgiving meal service

U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Welch, 386th Expeditionary Air Base Group commander, serves a traditional Thanksgiving meal within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 28, 2024. Welch joined dozens of senior leaders from across the base to serve food to deployed service members. (U.S. Air Force photo)