U.S. Air Force Maj. Tyler Hoff, 386th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron commander, works a carving station during a Thanksgiving meal within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 28, 2024. Hoff joined dozens of senior leaders from across the base to serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal to deployed service members. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2024 06:49
|Photo ID:
|8778120
|VIRIN:
|241128-F-EW167-1292
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|5.08 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 386th EFSS hosts Thanksgiving meal service [Image 18 of 18], by TSgt Zachary Kee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
386th EFSS hosts Thanksgiving meal service
No keywords found.