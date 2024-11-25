Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386th EFSS hosts Thanksgiving meal service [Image 8 of 18]

    386th EFSS hosts Thanksgiving meal service

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.28.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Kline, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing deputy commander, works a carving station during a Thanksgiving meal within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 28, 2024. Kline participated in the annual tradition of leadership serving meals to deployed service members, coalition partners and other base personnel who are spending the holidays overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 11.28.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 06:50
    Photo ID: 8778111
    VIRIN: 241128-F-EW167-1021
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 4.86 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    386th EFSS hosts Thanksgiving meal service

    CENTCOM
    386 AEW
    AFCENT

