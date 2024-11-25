386th EFSS hosts Thanksgiving meal service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron pose for a group photo during a Thanksgiving meal within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 28, 2024. The dining facility offered a traditional Thanksgiving meal to deployed service members who are spending the holidays overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo)