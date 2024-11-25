386th EFSS hosts Thanksgiving meal service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Matthew Pease, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, works a carving station during a Thanksgiving meal within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 28, 2024. Pease participated in the annual tradition of leadership serving meals to deployed service members, coalition partners and other base personnel who are spending the holidays overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo)