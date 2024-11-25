U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Rice, 386th Expeditionary Air Base Group senior enlisted leader, serves a Thanksgiving meal within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 28, 2024. Leadership participation in serving holiday meals demonstrates gratitude for those serving far from home. (U.S. Air Force photo)
386th EFSS hosts Thanksgiving meal service
