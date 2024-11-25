Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    386th EFSS hosts Thanksgiving meal service [Image 12 of 18]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    386th EFSS hosts Thanksgiving meal service

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Rice, 386th Expeditionary Air Base Group senior enlisted leader, serves a Thanksgiving meal within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 28, 2024. Leadership participation in serving holiday meals demonstrates gratitude for those serving far from home. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 06:50
    Photo ID: 8778116
    VIRIN: 241128-F-BK002-1254
    Resolution: 6024x4016
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th EFSS hosts Thanksgiving meal service [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    386th EFSS hosts Thanksgiving meal service
    386th EFSS hosts Thanksgiving meal service
    386th EFSS hosts Thanksgiving meal service
    386th EFSS hosts Thanksgiving meal service
    386th EFSS hosts Thanksgiving meal service
    386th EFSS hosts Thanksgiving meal service
    386th EFSS hosts Thanksgiving meal service
    386th EFSS hosts Thanksgiving meal service
    386th EFSS hosts Thanksgiving meal service
    386th EFSS hosts Thanksgiving meal service
    386th EFSS hosts Thanksgiving meal service
    386th EFSS hosts Thanksgiving meal service
    386th EFSS hosts Thanksgiving meal service
    386th EFSS hosts Thanksgiving meal service
    386th EFSS hosts Thanksgiving meal service
    386th EFSS hosts Thanksgiving meal service
    386th EFSS hosts Thanksgiving meal service
    386th EFSS hosts Thanksgiving meal service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    386th EFSS hosts Thanksgiving meal service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    386 AEW
    AFCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download