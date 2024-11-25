386th EFSS hosts Thanksgiving meal service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Welch, 386th Expeditionary Air Base Group commander, works a carving station during a Thanksgiving meal within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 28, 2024. Leadership participated in the annual tradition of serving meals to deployed service members, coalition partners and other base personnel who are spending the holidays overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo)