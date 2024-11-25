A decorative piece sits on display in a dining facility within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 28, 2024. Decorations were created and displayed across three dining facility locations and were revealed in the days leading up to Thanksgiving. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2024 06:50
|Photo ID:
|8778113
|VIRIN:
|241128-F-EW167-1273
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|4.73 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 386th EFSS hosts Thanksgiving meal service, by TSgt Zachary Kee, identified by DVIDS
386th EFSS hosts Thanksgiving meal service
